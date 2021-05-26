Dr's Casebook: This is why it is so important to maintain good oral health

Maintain good oral hygiene to reduce the risk of gum disease. Photo: Getty Images

More than that, in their study of more than five hundred patients with Covid-19 they discovered that those with gum disease were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care, 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator, and almost nine times more likely to die compared to those without gum disease.

Another study published in the journal looked at the association of gum disease with hypertension.

They looked at another five hundred people, half of who had severe gum disease and half who did not. Apart from the gum disease all of the participants were otherwise healthy. The average age was 35 years and there were equal numbers of males and females. They found that almost 50 per cent of those with severe gum disease had raised blood pressure readings consistent with high blood pressure or hypertension.

All of the participants were given a full periodontal examination including detailed measurements of gum disease severity, amount of dental plaque, presence of bleeding of the gums and the depth of the infected gum pockets. They all had blood pressure readings taken three times.

They also had blood sugar and inflammatory markers tested. Additional information recorded included family history of cardiovascular disease, age, body mass index, gender, ethnicity, smoking and physical activity levels.

Their conclusion was that gum disease was associated with twice the risk of hypertension, which was independent of common risk factors for heart disease and hypertension.

They also suggest that the bacteria associated with periodontitis cause damage to the gums but may also trigger inflammatory responses that can contribute to the development of other diseases in the body.

This could mean that the link between gum disease and raised blood pressure occurs before a person has hypertension diagnosed.

To reduce your risk from gum disease, maintain good oral hygiene, avoid smoking, eat a balanced diet and keep a clean mouth, especially after eating sweets and sugary drinks.