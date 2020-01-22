New website gives West Yorkshire and Harrogate mums a voice in development of local maternity services

A new website has been launched to support women, families and NHS staff who are all working together to develop local maternity care.

West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership (WY&H HCP) has launched the site as part of the NHS national Better Births strategy and the Local Maternity System (LMS) action plan.

The scheme sees Maternity Voices Partnerships (MVPs) working in each of the six places that make up the WY&H HCP (Bradford district and Craven, Calderdale, Harrogate, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield).

People are invited to get involved by becoming volunteers for their local MVP. All volunteers are fully supported and expenses are paid.

The new website shares the work the teams are doing, encourages interaction and shares personal stories from women and their families about their experiences of maternity services in the region.

Carol McKenna, WY&H HCP Local Maternity System Programme Lead, said: “Our vision for West Yorkshire and Harrogate Local Maternity System is to provide the highest quality care, information and advice for women, and their loved ones, throughout a pregnancy and whilst planning for a baby.

The Maternity Voices Partnerships website address is www.maternityvoices.co.uk.