Patient 'waited nine hours to be seen in A&E' at Dewsbury Hospital, councillor claims

Claims that a hospital patient had to wait nine hours in Accident & Emergency (A&E) before being seen have been made.

Kirklees councillor Yusra Hussain said she'd been approached about the incident, which she said took place at Dewsbury Hospital.

The hospital is part of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Coun Hussain, who represents the Batley West ward, raised the issue at a health scrutiny meeting and said she was concerned about a lack of staffing at the site.

Local NHS bosses described the delay as "unacceptable" and "unusual".

A&E departments are supposed to treat at least 95 per cent of patients within four hours of them arriving, but under-resourced hospitals across the UK are have had issues hitting that target this year.

Speaking during a discussion about the current state of local hospital care on Friday, Coun Hussain, who represents Batley West, said: "I’ve been contacted by one patient who said they were working in A&E for nine hours at Dewbury Hospitals.

Dr David Kelly, chair of North Kirklees CCG, said it was difficult to comment on individual cases, but added that a nine hour wait would be "unacceptable".

"I'm certainly concerned by the level of access.

"I had another lady who came to me with her husband and told me that her husband had slipped a disc and there were only two consultants working in A&E at that time.

"They were waiting so long to be seen, but in the end they had to leave because they were so badly treated.

"I don't blame the staff because I know that they will be under so much pressure, and I'm aware that patients can discharge themselves, but I think the fact there was only two consultants working is quite dire really."

Martin Barkley, chief executive of the trust, said such a delay would be "unusual", given the hospital's strong performance.

In response, the local NHS said that Dewsbury Hospital had a strong track record in treating patients quickly.

Dr David Kelly, chair of North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "The performance at Dewsbury Hospital is really good, in terms of the amount of time people have to wait to be seen in A&E.

"Clearly if someone has to wait nine hours that’s unacceptable, but it’s difficult to comment on individual cases."

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it was happy to look into the incident if more details were provided.

Speaking after the meeting, chief executive Martin Barkley, said: "The four-hour A&E waiting time target set by NHS Constitutional Standards last year was 95 per cent.

"Our A&E department at Dewsbury and District Hospital last year achieved 93.5% of patients being seen within four hours. This is an excellent level of performance.

"If the councillor is able to provide further information about their constituent’s experience, we will gladly investigate why on this occasion they experienced such a delay, which is extremely unusual and outside of our usual performance at Dewsbury and District Hospital."

