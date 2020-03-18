Two coronavirus deaths confirmed for NHS Trust covering Dewsbury

NHS Trust for Mid Yorkshire is continuing "infection control" after two coronavirus deaths in the district were confirmed.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust covers the Dewsbury area, and confirmed last night that two patients, both in their 70s and with "significant" underlying health problems, had passed away from the virus.

Dewsbury Hospital

However, it was confirmed they passed away in hospital.

The trust said: “Clearly it's a distressing time for the families and our thoughts are with them.

“The trust is continuing to follow all of the appropriate infection control guidance to provide safe and effective care to our patients.”

No indication has been given as to where the two people had been living, or where they may have come into contact with the virus.

The Trust covers hospitals in Dewsbury, Pindersfields, Pontefract, and Wakefield.