Your health: 12 plants and herbs for natural remedies

Dandelion, garlic and thyme have been named as some of the best plants and herbs to help cure aches and pains.

Horticulture experts at BillyOh.com have named 12 of the best natural medication which can help with ailments including asthma and anxiety.

A kitchen essential, garlic also possesses antimicrobial properties and can be used for lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

And while peppermint is predominantly used to flavour toothpaste and chewing gum, it can also help to soothe sore muscles when applied as a liquid or lotion.

A spokesperson for BillyOh.com said: “Who knew that the pesky dandelion weed can also be used to improve liver function? So perhaps think twice before pulling them all up from your lawn this summer.

“We’d always recommend speaking to a health professional before delving into the world of natural remedies, but there’s no harm adding a little extra coriander, ginger or thyme to your dishes next time you cook!”

1. Coriander

Coriander boasts a unique flavour that people either love or hate, and is often used to garnish Mexican and Thai dishes. The seeds are also a prime ingredient in Indian curries.

‎Research shows it’s also a powerful digestive aid and may even be capable of removing metals and other toxic agents from the body.

2. Peppermint

Often used as the predominant flavour in toothpaste and chewing gum, when brewed as tea, peppermint may also relieve digestive discomforts such as indigestion and vomiting.

It can also soothe sore muscles when applied as a liquid or lotion.

3. Dandelion

This flowering plant has traditionally been used as a liver tonic, useful for detoxification and improving liver function.

Dandelion is known as a stimulant that is typically used for kidney and liver disorders. It is also traditionally used to reduce the side effects of prescription drugs, as well as to treat infections, gallbladder problems, water retention and swelling.

4. Chamomile

Considered by some to be a cure-all, chamomile is often used as a natural sedative for anxiety. It’s also used in Europe for wound healing and to reduce inflammation and swelling.

5. Garlic

Garlic has antimicrobial effects and is used for lowering cholesterol and blood pressure – although it should not be used with warfarin, because large amount may affect clotting. For the same reason, large amounts should not be taken before dental procedures or surgery.

6. Rosemary

This perennial woody herb stimulated energy and optimism and sharpens memory and concentration by bringing more oxygen to your brain.

7. Lavender

Lavender oil is known for its calming and relaxing properties, and has been used aroma therapeutically for alleviating insomnia, anxiety, depression, restlessness, and stress.

It has also been proven effective for nearly all kinds of ailments, from pain to infections.

8. Calendula

Also known as pot marigold, calendula is a centuries-old antifungal, antiseptic, wound-healing ally. As such, the petals lend skin-soothing properties to many natural cosmetics and nappy creams.

9. Lemon balm

The oils, tannins, and bitters in the fragrant leaves and flowers of lemon balm have a relaxing, antispasmodic effect on the stomach and nervous system.

It’s tasty but also gentle enough for children when prepared in teas or concoctions with a glycerine base.

10. Ginger

Ginger can be used to ease nausea and motion sickness, but reported side effects include bloating, gas, and heartburn.

11. Gingko

Gingko leaf extract has been used to treat a variety of conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, fatigue, and tinnitus. It’s also used to improve memory, but exactly how it works isn’t yet understood.

12. Thyme

Thyme contains health-boosting flavonoids and has been shown to protect and increase the percentage of healthy fats found in cell membranes.

It’s also nutrient dense and thyme oil contains antibacterial, antispasmodic, antirheumatic, expectorant, hypertensive, and calming properties.