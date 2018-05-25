10 of the most luxurious boutique hotels in Yorkshire for a stress-free break

In need of a relaxing night away?

Yorkshire is home to a wealth of exquisite boutique hotels that offer the utmost in luxury, giving you the perfect excuse to pack a bag and head off for a well-deserved break.

Brocco on the Park in Sheffield has a stylish Scandinavian-inspired interior

Here are 10 of the region's most stylish hotels for a memorable stay.

Marmadukes Hotel

Home to 21 uniquely designed rooms, this Georgian town house hotel boasts plenty of character and guests can look forward to basking in the luxury of comfortable antique beds, free standing baths and spacious power showers, along with a range of culinary delights from the three AA rosette restaurant.

Visit: 4-5 St Peters Grove, York, YO30 6AQ - marmadukestownhousehotelyork.com



Stow House in Leyburn is ideal if for a peaceful countryside break

Brocco on the Park

Home to eight Scandinavian-inspired modern rooms, all of which are inspired by the peace dove of their most renowned guest, Pablo Picasso, as well as the luscious greenery of the neighbouring Endcliffe Park.

Pretty park views can be enjoyed from each room, and the crisp white decor, comfortable bedding and comfy cotton robes add a touch of both elegance and homeliness.

Visit: 92 Brocco Banks, S11 8RS - brocco.co.uk



The Grade II listed Hotel du Vin still retains many of its original features to lend it a characterful charm

Yorebridge House

This five-star boutique hotel occupies an idyllic spot in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales and prides itself on its lavish interior and fine dining, offering guests a wonderfully elegant place to unwind for the night and a wealth of scenic spots to discover right on the doorstep.

Visit: Bainbridge, North Yorkshire Dales, DL8 3EE - yorebridgehouse.co.uk



42 The Calls

Located on the River Aire in the centre of Leeds, this quirky hotel occupies an idyllic setting for exploring the city and offers visitors excellent views to return to.

Once a thriving 18th century flour mill, the hotel has been stylishly converted and while it has a contemporary feel, many of the original features, including the beamed ceilings, exposed brickwork and working mill machinery, still remain to lend it a unique charm.

Visit: 42 The Calls, LS2 7EY - 42thecalls.com



Stow House

This stunning boutique bed and breakfast is ideal if you're looking for peace and quiet, with glorious views to match.

As well as its picture-perfect setting in beautiful Leyburn, there are dreamy rooms to put your feet up in, a living room, bar and dining room, and sprawling gardens to make the most of in the fine weather.

Visit: Aysgarth, Leyburn, DL8 3SR - stowhouse.co.uk



Quebecs Hotel

Let your cares slip away at this luxury Grade II listed four-star hotel in the heart of Leeds, where you’ll be greeted with contemporary rooms, excellent service and a cosy bar and lounge where you can tuck into a delicious afternoon tea or light lunch.

Visit: 9 Quebec Street, LS1 2HA – quebecshotel.co.uk



Leopold Hotel Sheffield

Built on the former site of a Grade II listed Boy's Grammar School, this beautiful property expertly blends modern luxury with historic charm and sits in a central location amid an array of upmarket bars and eateries, ideal for a fun evening out.

Visit: 2 Leopold Street, S1 2GZ - leopoldhotel.co.uk



The Traddock Hotel

Bask in the warmth of this cosy country house hotel in the village of Austwick, where you can escape the hustle and bustle for an invigorating countryside adventure, surrounded by some of the best scenery the Yorkshire Dales has to offer.

The family run hotel has a lovely homely feel, and each of the individually designed rooms have been beautifully furnished to ensure a restful stay.

Visit: Austwick, Settle, LA2 8BY - thetraddock.co.uk



Hotel du Vin

Housed within a former orphanage, this Grade II listed mansion has been beautifully transformed into a stylish hotel, with many of its original features still evident to lend it a characterful charm.

As well as the exquisitely designed rooms, which feature plasma TVs, deep baths and powerful drench showers, there's a bistro and bar to enjoy, and York's most popular attractions sit just a stone's throw away.

Visit: 89 The Mount, York, YO24 1AX - hotelduvin.com



Dakota Deluxe Leeds

With its dark and chic interior, this contemporary hotel simply oozes luxury and is sure to make your cares ebb away as soon as you enter the door.

Priding itself on its excellent service, guests can expect to be excellently catered for and as well as a cosy room to enjoy, there’s also an award-winning bar and grill to make the most of during your stay.

Visit: 8 Russell Street, LS1 5RN - leeds.dakotahotels.co.uk