10 places to escape the Tour de Yorkshire madness when it hits Leeds this weekend

The Tour de Yorkshire may see crowds turn out in their droves, but if you aren't much of a cycling fan the whole affair can be something of an inconvenience.

So if you're eager to escape the madness in favour of some peace and quiet, here are a few places you could visit to avoid the Tour when it rolls into Leeds city centre on Sunday.

Enjoy a lazy day by Waterloo Lake in Roundhay, where you can tuck in to some nibbles at The Lakeside Cafe

Cottage Road Cinema

It's the oldest cinema in Leeds and offers a wonderfully traditional cinema experience that makes a welcome change from the large multiplexes.

Tucked away in Headingley, you can avoid the city centre crowds and enjoy some entertainment in the form of The Greatest Showman, The Leisure Seeker of The Guernsey Literary Pie and Potato Peel Society, which are all showing on Sunday.

Visit: Cottage Road, LS6 4DD - cottageroad.co.uk



Cottage Road Cinema offers a peaceful haven to escape the crowds

Rodley Nature Reserve

Head off for a peaceful outing outdoors at Rodley Nature Reserve where you'll discover an array of wildlife among the many habitats, including Kingfishers, Warblers, wildflowers and butterflies.

Visit: Moss Bridge Road, Rodley, LS13 1HP - rodleynaturereserve.org



National Science and Media Museum

Yeadon Tarn provides a tranquil setting for a day out and has a variety of activities to enjoy

Take a trip just outside of the city to Bradford's National Science and Media Museum, which is home to a range of galleries and exhibition spaces dedicated to exploring the science and culture of image and sound technologies.

Visit: Little Horton Lane, Bradford, BD5 - scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk



Golf Crazy

Trade cycling for golf and head to Garforth's driving range to hone your golfing skills, or try your hand at the game for the first time.

The range is the longest in the UK and sits in an elevated countryside setting, so you can enjoy the views as you play.

Visit: Garforth Golf Range, Barwick Road, LS25 2DS - garforthgolfrange.co.uk



The Lakeside Cafe

Sunday's are meant for lazy days by the river, so why not make a trip to The Lakeside Cafe at Roundhay Park?

Soak up the views from the banks of Waterloo Lake with a pot of tea and a slice of cake.

Visit: Leeds, LS8 2JL - thelakesidecafe.co.uk



Horsforth Village Museum

Explore the interesting exhibits and artefacts at Horsforth Village Museum, which are drawn from all aspects of life in and around the village to reflect its rich heritage.

Visit: 5 The Green, Horsforth, LS18 5JB - culture24.org.uk



Post Hill

Sunny spring days are tailor made for nature trails and the Post Hill route between Pudsey and Farnley is ideal for both outdoor and wildlife lovers, with plenty of scenic sights to enjoy as you make your way through the pretty woodland.

More info: west-leeds-country-park-and-green-gateways.webplus.net



Yeadon Tarn

Home to a BMX track, a playground, bowls and water sport activities, there's a great array of activities to get involved with at Yeadon Tarnfield Park, or for something a little more leisurely, simply enjoy a leisurely stroll around the tarn.

Visit: Cemetery Road, Yeadon, LS19 7UR - leeds.gov.uk



The Lines Way

Make the most of the forecast good weather with a walk along The Lines Way.

Stretching along a disused railway line for four miles, the route offers access to Letchmire Pastures Nature Reserve, Hollinghurst Wood, and Owl Wood and Put Plantation along the way.

More info: ywt.org.uk



Jump Inc Trampoline Park

Fancy some excitement that doesn't involve two wheels?

Jump Inc Trampoline Park boasts more than 50,000 sq ft of jumping activities, ensuring your day will be filled with plenty of thrills and spills.

Visit: 1 Benyon Park Way, LS12 6DP - jump-inc.uk