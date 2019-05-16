Celebrity TV chef BBQ Ben cooks up a feast at coast's latest food festival this weeked

With the top barbecuer in Britain stoking the coals, Whitby’s new seaside spectacular - the Fish & Ships Festival - is set to sizzle this weekend, May 18 to 19 - in association with Seafish.

Celebrity TV chef Ben Bartlett, perhaps better known as BBQ Ben, will be cooking up a feast of freshly cooked, locally caught, fish on the festival barbecues on Tate Hill Pier from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday May 18, ahead of the grand firework display which starts at 10pm.

Ben is president of the British BBQ Association and competes all over the world with The Best of British BBQ Team. He is the latest celebrity chef to be announced and joins an award-winning line up of chefs cooking and demonstrating over the free two-day event, including Brian Turner CBE and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Fish & Ships celebrates everything that’s special about the Yorkshire Coast’s magnificent maritime culture, with live entertainment throughout the town, and plenty of ways to enjoy Whitby’s sensational seafood bounty.

“It’s a great time to be casting a spotlight on Whitby as a fishing town. Our seafood restaurants are winning awards as UK’s best, and Yorkshire’s shellfish is amongst the best in the country - in demand across Europe, with Whitby being the largest supplier of scampi in the world," said Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Borough Council and area director for Welcome To Yorkshire.

"Visitors to the festival will be able to explore Whitby’s fishing life first-hand, not just tasting seafood, but finding out from local experts how to catch, fillet and dress a huge variety of locally-caught seafood - and even seeing how a local fishing trawler is built.

"As you’d expect from a seaside spectacular, there will also be plenty of top-notch entertainment, including live music, madcap street theatre, inspired artworks, and a grand firework display,”

As well as the barbecues, throughout the weekend visitors will be able to enjoy live music, street theatre, local ales, cooking demonstrations, a special seafood trail and art workshops.

