Cleckheaton's Late Night Christmas Shopping Evening

Show our high street some love and head along to the Cleckheaton's Late Night Shopping Evening tomorrow.

Sixteen local businesses in Cleckheaton centre will be keeping their doors open late, in a bid to encourage residents to shop local this festive season.

The businesses taking part in the evening are: ShuBoutique, Heaven@Seven, Glitterati, Design 24, Milestones, So Scrummy, Superfood Bowl, Box 11, Bridge 22, Terriers Antiques, Sukanthai, Openshaw’s Fine Jewellers, Hirst and Alan Jewellers.

The independent shops and cafes are located in Cleckheaton centre on Nothgate, Westgate, Albion Street and Cheapside.

“It’s an opportunity to support local businesses and spread the cost of Christmas presents over a couple months,” said Fiona Shackleton, of Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

The Yorkshire Imperial Band will also be joining in with the festivities, playing carols for the shoppers.