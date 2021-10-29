Karen Wright: Fabulous evening at the first Wakefield Bid Award ceremony

Karen enjoying the Wakefield Bid Award ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral

The venue was the cathedral and it looked stunning.

As we walked through the precinct there were laser lights flashing, illuminating the building and setting the scene for the evening.

When we entered the cathedral, I was struck by the light and the beauty. The chandeliers were twinkling, and the wine glasses caught the light too, it really was enchanting to see.

We were served canapes and then the most sumptuous and tender beef with a Yorkshire pudding and fondant potato as the main course.

For pudding we had a spiced muffin with fruit, which was totally scrumptious.

The awards were an opportunity to showcase the best of our business community and to celebrate quality and excellent service.

There were ten categories in total including The Shopper Award and Best Overall BID Business Award.

Congratulations to all the winners!

It was a fabulous evening, and I am already looking forward to next year’s event.

There are plenty of fun things coming to Wakefield this autumn courtesy of Wakefield BID.

This Saturday at The Ridings between 11am-2pm there is Pumpkin for your Munchkin.

You can go along and claim a pumpkin, draw a scary face on it and then you can take it home with you for Halloween.

There will be a DJ playing a Halloween playlist, an inflatable forest and scary monsters walking around.

I recently joined the ‘lunchmates’ on Steph’s Packed Lunch show on Channel 4.

Every few weeks I go along to the studios and get to sit and watch the show broadcast live.

Steph asks the lunchmates their opinions on whatever subject is being discussed.

Last week she asked me if I would mind if my name became extinct!

Some names are so unpopular that no babies have been registered with them at all. Nigel, by all accounts is one of them!

There are serious topics covered too, so it is all very interesting and a lot of fun.