Karen Wright: Food festival season is upon us – and I’m loving every minute!

Karen at Fantastic Food Festival at Blenheim Palace

It is fantastic to see so many people out and about supporting these events.

Last weekend I had the most wonderful day at Fantastic Food Festival at Blenheim Palace.

I was so lucky that, on the day I was booked to appear, the sunshine got in on the act. And, of course, this just made the day.

Blenheim Palace is such a beautiful location. It is, of course, where Winston Churchill was born.

It was extra special for me as both my daughters and my little granddaughter Silke were at the event.

It was great to see the little one sitting on the front row, watching my demo. She was as good as gold!

We took the caravan down to the event as there is a Caravan and Motorhome Club adjacent to the palace so the location is perfect.

I like to do my preparation in the caravan rather than a hotel. Just my weighing and chopping.

It is like home from home.

My first demo was my goat cheese and caramelised onion chutney quiche.

And the second was strawberry tart.

Both demos went down very well with all the audiences. I thoroughly enjoyed the entire experience.

I have a packed diary this next couple of months with lots of travelling around the country.

I am booked on home turf this weekend as I am the compere in the Kitchen Tent at the 5 on the Farm Festival at Cannon Hall Farm. I can’t wait to get started as I have not compered anything before, so it is going to be another learning curve for me.

After that I am away down to Surrey for another festival.

And then I bounce right back to Wakefield for some engagements at home.

Exciting and fun times ahead!