Karen Wright: Hot and sunny weather calls for barbecues and al fresco dining!
What wonderful bank holiday weather we had ... who ordered that?
I enjoyed the sunshine at the Caravan and Motorhome Club site - at Gatwick of all places!
I was booked to do a Zoom barbecue for the club’s “National” virtual event. This is an event usually held in the grounds of a stately home or castle where members of the club can enjoy a whole weekend of fun events.
This year we did everything virtually. I was involved in setting a baking challenge and hosting the barbecue.
I chose Gatwick as a location as it is not far from Brighton, where we were headed next. You can sit and watch the planes come and go, which I love to do.
For the barbecue I made chicken and pineapple skewers. I cooked the chicken in a homemade barbecue sauce to keep the meat juicy, sticky and totally scrumptious. I served the skewers with a tomato and mango salad, which is a family favourite and very easy to put together.
I threaded chunks of chicken and pineapple onto metal skewers, if you use wooden, remember to soak them in water first so they don’t scorch.
I made a barbecue sauce by mixing six tbs ketchup, three tbs runny honey, one tbs white wine vinegar, one tbs Worcester sauce, a splash of Tabasco and one tbs smoked paprika.
I then placed about half of it in a ramekin to serve with the skewers. The rest I brushed all over the skewers, repeating often as they cooked on the barbecue.
The salad is so simple. Cut room-temperature tomatoes into chunks, sprinkle with salt and place in a bowl. Slice a red onion, dice a fresh mango and add to the tomatoes. Stir through a couple of tbs of mango chutney and finally add a handful of coriander.
The Zoom was such fun, especially as I was outside in the sunshine.
And, of course, eating al fresco means summer has finally arrived!
For more tips and recipes go to http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk