Karen Wright: Perfect Yorkshire puddings without sticking to hot tins or the rules!

Crispy and fluffy Yorkshire Puddings

I really like this time of year when we can look forward to all the comforting things that this season brings.

Last weekend I was thinking about our traditional Sunday roast.

I do love a weekly roast but, during the heat of the summer, I often prepare a lighter version with summer vegetables and just a few roast potatoes.

A roast dinner must have certain things on the side though. Yorkshire puddings are one of them.

Everyone I know has their own way of making Yorkshires but the one thing that everyone agrees on is that the batter needs to go into a red-hot tin with smoking hot oil.

Now you know rules are often meant to be broken!

When I was compering the kitchen stage at the 5 on the Farm Festival at Cannon Hall recently, Farmer Rob and Farmer Dave held a Yorkshire pudding challenge.

Rob prepared his puddings with the tried and trusted hot tins and hot oil but Dave used a stone-cold tin with cold oil!

Dave and Rob used the same recipe with equal quantities of flour, eggs and milk.

They both put the batter in a very hot oven at the same time.

And, lo and behold, they both worked perfectly! The result was light, fluffy and golden puddings that were delicious.

When I was chatting on Radio Leeds about this controversial subject, I decided in the interest of research to make my own Yorkshire puddings using the cold tin and cold oil method.

And, hey presto, perfect puddings!

My conclusion is, in life and in the kitchen, sometimes we need to dare to be different!

It is fun to shake things up a bit and challenge the norm.

This weekend I am appearing at my last food festival of the season. It is being held at Clumber Park, it is called The Festival of Food and Drink, tickets are available online, catch me if you can!