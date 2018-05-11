From kitesurfing to bungee jumping: 9 extreme activities you can do in Yorkshire

Extreme activities can range from canyoning to slacklining to zip-wiring and the UK's varying geographical locations allow for a multitude of adrenaline-fuelled sports to be embraced.

Yorkshire has a wide array of centres, natural coastlines and scenic terrain where you can embrace your inner adrenaline junkie and try something new.

Skydive GB, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Located just north of the coastal resort of Bridlington, Skydive GB is currently Yorkshire's only skydive centre.

It provides an exciting place where you can jump out of a plane and take in stunning views of the Yorkshire Coast.

Whether it’s jumping for charity, a one-off experience or something you would like to take up as a hobby or sport, Skydiving GB is a great place to try something new.





Extreme Ironing, Yorkshire-wide

Extreme ironing is an extreme sport where people take ironing boards to remote locations and iron items of clothing, whilst taking part in activities such as water skiing.

Although it may not be technically class as a sport, this activity is quirky and still incorporates elements of extreme sport. It also first came about by Tony Hiam in 1980, near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, showing Yorkshire’s claim to this unique activity.

Kitesurfing, Fraisthorpe beach, East Yorkshire

If Kitesurfing is something you regularly do, have tried before or would like to try, then Fraisthorpe beach, located just South of the seaside town of Bridlington is a great place to do it.

Fraisthorpe beach is extremely popular with the kite surfing crowd as it is a quiet beach and is suited to the sport of kite surfing.





Bungee Jumping, Jump This, Ripon, North Yorkshire

If you're looking for an extreme activity then bungee jumping, which involves jumping from a tall structure while connected to a large elastic cord, definitely makes the list.

Jump This specialise in all things adrenaline, and their centre in Ripon allows you to tick bungee jumping off of your bucket list in a safe, experienced environment. You can also skydive here too, so if you fancy doing more than one adrenaline-fuelled activity, this is a great place to go.





Coasteering, North Yorkshire

Coasteering is a physical activity which incorporates moving along a rocky coastline on foot or by swimming, without the aid of boats, surf boards or other craft.

It’s liberating, filled with adrenaline and allows you to really embrace nature. Scarborough Surf School offer coasteering courses and lessons, so if you’d like to embrace the North Yorkshire coast this provides the option to do so.





Bouldering, Yorkshire-wide

Some of the UK's best limestone sport climbing and gritstone bouldering can be found in Yorkshire and this provides a great way to test your skill and nerve, alongside taking in Yorkshire’s splendid scenery from a whole new perspective.





Chasing Trails Mountain Biking, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Mountain Biking allows you to embrace wide, open spaces, single-tracks, splendid scenery, peace and adrenaline all in one.

It’s fast-paced, intense and perfect for thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies. Chasing Trails in Scarborough offers a multitude of experiences related to this, including guided days on the North York Moors, guided off road tours, skills coaching, bike maintenance tuition and wheel building courses.





Stunt Drive experience, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Stunt Drive Experience is a purpose built stunt and precision driving arena which is open 365 days a year and offers morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

Their venue has been designed to allow visitors to perform various stunts, alongside their experienced trainers, in BMW’s, MINI's and Z3's, doing so in a secure environment authorised by the IOPD (International Organisation of Professional Drivers).

This is a great place to go if you want to embrace your inner stunt driver for the day in a safe environment with experienced staff.





Sky Trail Adventure, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Experience the high-level thrills of the North Bay Railway’s Sky Trial Adventure is one of only a few in the country and allows you to experience high-level thrills.

If you’re after an adrenaline rush, this Sky Trail Adventure course allows you to rise to the challenge and take on the 2 level rope bridge and beam course.




