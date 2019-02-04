Heckmondwike based TOG24 gets ready to celebrate Galentine's Day

Putting a twist on the traditional day of love, a Heckmondwike based brand is giving people the opportunity to nominate their best girlfriend for a special surprise on February 13.

Galentine's Day is celebrated on the day before Valentine's Day and is a day to celebrate female friendship.

Believing firmly in the importance of friendship, TOG24 invites anyone to nominate a deserving friend to win wonderful prize.

The surprise involves gin, chocolate truffles and of course, some stunning TOG24 products. In order to win this prize for their deserving friend, entrants must simply enter the competition over on TOG24’s social media channels.

Head of Creative at TOG24, Vanessa Barber said: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ideas to draw attention to the smaller, everyday things in life which should be celebrated as much as the larger things. Galentine’s Day is just that.

“We can’t wait to see how the lucky winner reacts once this stunning package we’ve put together arrives for them on the 13th – Valentine’s Day won’t know what’s hit it!”