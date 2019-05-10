Here's why drivers need to head to Dewsbury and Heckmondwike to fill up their tanks

Dewsbury and Heckmondwike are among the cheapest places to buy fuel in the country, according to new figures just released.

After analysing prices from across the UK over the last month, fuel information service PetrolPrices,com, has released research that reveals the cheapest 20 towns and cities to buy both diesel and unleaded.

For diesel Dewsbury made the list at number 13 with the cheapest price being £1.295 per litre after 32 petrol stations in the area were visited on April 28.

For unleaded petrol, Heckmondwike is the place to head - it came in at number 18 on the national list at £1.221 per litre after three petrol stations were visited.

The news comes as RAC research reveals that nationally petrol prices increased by 5p a litre last month, the second highest price rise since 2000.

The increase is expected to add around £3 to the cost of filling up an average family car.

Kitty Bates of PetrolPrices.com said: “Fuel prices can vary massively across the country; it can vary up to 30p per litre between the cheapest station and the most expensive motorway station, so checking for the cheapest or best value station near you, en route or at your destination, can save you money.

"We have calculated that our members saved around £200 a year by comparing petrol stations near them with many surprised to discover nearby petrol stations they never even knew existed.”