Peppermint has been found to lower frustration and boost alertness. Menthol, found in the plant, is also a powerful muscle relaxant and can aid digestion.

IN PICTURES: Seven plants that help relieve stress

Stressed gardeners have been told to grow seven key plants in their backyards to help relieve tension and anxiety.

Horticulture experts from BillyOh.com have revealed the plants which can help relieve the symptoms of stress, including chrysanthemums, lavender and gerberas.

Known for its medicinal benefits since ancient times, Chamomile has antianxiety effects and can also be used as a sleep aid. Commonly taken as a tea, it can also help reduce inflammation.

Chamomile

The colour and smell of the purple plant is immediately calming. Often used to help soothe agitated babies, the plants oil is commonly prescribed to help in the treatment of anxiety and depression

Lavender

The plant makes you feel less anxious and more at peace, meaning that if you place a Jasmine plant in your bedroom you should wake up feeling more alert. A good nights sleep has restorative power allowing you to feel more positive.

Jasmine

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Aloe Vera is also one of the most powerful plant air purifiers. It helps remove harmful chemicals from the air and as such can help reduce anxiety.

Aloe Vera

