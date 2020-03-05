Karen Wright: Leek and potato soup recipe

Here it is readers - the photograph I promised of my campervan cake!

This was a real challenge for me as there was not a great deal of scope for artistic license, the cake did have to look quite like a VW split-screen camper. I decided to hand-paint a surfing scene on each of the side panels and to set the scene with brown sugar sand and miniature camping accessories on the beach too. It was very well received at the Caravan and Motorhome Show at the NEC.

This got me thinking about holidays. While I was at the show, I picked up a club brochure specifically about sites in Europe. It seems a while since we had a touring holiday in France and we really miss it. With the help of the club we have booked our summer break. We are taking our caravan over to Brittany and staying at four different sites. I am keen to visit Brittany again and even keener to try the local delicacies, crepes and seafood spring to mind. The booking process was brilliant, we chose our ferries and campsites and we let the club do all the booking. I am very excited now, roll on June!

This weekend I have been to the seaside once again. Mum and I booked a coach trip to Brighton on a half board basis but just a few days before we were due to go the company had to cancel. Obviously, we were disappointed, so we decided to go under our own steam. What an adventure we had. Mum is 86 this month but we managed just fine, a train to London and then another to Brighton, followed by buses and taxis. Have walking frame, can travel!

I mentioned last week how fabulous it is when I get to meet people that enjoy my article each week. It was so wonderful when we arrived at the station on Friday and met up with Alan and Marjory. I had met them for the first time last week in the rhubarb marquee and had got chatting, so I was flabbergasted to find they were travelling to London on the same train as us. Then today they were on the exact same train back home again. Talk about a small world! New friends!

So here we are in March. St David’s day has been and gone but it did get me thinking about Welsh ingredients. How about leeks? Do you like them? I certainly do. They are members of the allium family, so cousins to garlic, shallots, onions and chives. Leeks have a soft and gentle taste and are fabulous in a leek and potato soup. They are low in calories but high in nutrients, like magnesium and vitamins A, K and C. Leeks along with daffodils are the official emblems of Wales, so a leek and potato soup recipe is a good nod to St David.

Ingredients:

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 chopped onion

2 sliced leeks

225g cubed potatoes

1 litre vegetable stock

1 tbs dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Method: Heat the oil in a large pan and add onions, potatoes and leeks. Cook for a few minutes to coat in oil and soften. Add the vegetable stock, thyme and salt and pepper. Bring to the boil and then simmer until everything is tender. Whizz with a hand blender. If you wish stir through a little double cream.

That rounds up another week from me, next week it is all about eclairs!!

For more tips and recipes go to http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk