Mulan-themed weekend at Royal Armouries

The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds will host an action-packed themed weekend focusing on China’s greatest heroine, Mulan.

Taking place this Saturday and Sunday (July 28 and 29), the event will explore the brave young warrior woman who posed as a man and fought in the army for over a decade, garnering great respect and legendary status.

The weekend is part of the museum’s wider Legends series of events, exploring mighty and mysterious warrior legends from cultures around the world through storytelling, performances, combat demonstrations, objects in the Royal Armouries collections, music, film and activities for all ages.

Activities will include martial arts demonstrations, expert tours of objects from China in the Royal Armouries collections, have-a-go Chinese calligraphy sessions and a chance to meet Mulan herself.

On July 28 there will also be a special evening storytelling event, especially for adults. From 5pm renowned performance storyteller Debs Newbold will tell the boisterous, remarkable and inspirational story of Grainne ni Mhaille – Grace O’Malley – the legendary Irish clan chief and queen of the sea.

Join Debs in this celebration of uproarious storytelling, high drama and one fascinating 16th century feminist. Tickets are available online and there will be a bar for evening drinks.

Other upcoming events in the Legends series include weekends inspired by fabled American scout, bison hunter and showman Buffalo Bill (25 – 27 August) with a live Wild West horse show, skilled archer and Indian hero Arjuna (15 & 16 September), King of Norway who battled for the English throne Harald Hardrada (13 & 14 October), fierce Celtic Queen Boudicca (24 & 25 November) and legendary leader of medieval myth King Arthur (29 – 31 December).

Mark Jackson, Events and Informal Learning Manager, said: “Many people will know Mulan from her depiction in Disney, however there is so much more you may not know about her.

"This weekend will delve into the myth and reality of her legend, exploring how it has developed over time, with opportunities for all the family to learn and have-a-go at activities relating to Chinese tradition and history.”