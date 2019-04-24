Six things to consider before moving your pets abroad

Pet owners contemplating a permanent move abroad should make six key considerations before relocating their furry friends.

Luggage transportation experts from My Baggage have revealed the cost of moving your dogs and cats abroad, along with five other essential considerations responsible pet owners should make.

The potential transmission of disease is by far the biggest concern when importing and exporting pets, and most countries will require a certified rabies vaccination.

Like humans, furry friends need passports too – but first they’ll need to be microchipped.

You’ll also need to consider the logistics of actually travelling with your pet, as many airlines will only ship your pet as checked baggage, which could raise a few health concerns.

For the rest of their toys and accessories, you can arrange for up to 30kg of unaccompanied luggage to be collected and transported to your new destination with a luggage shipping service.

A spokesperson for My Baggage said: “Whether you’re making a permanent move abroad or you’re planning on exploring another continent and you’d love to take your canine companion along for the ride, taking your pet abroad isn’t always as simple as it sounds.

“Before you even have the documentation you need to take your pet on an airplane, for example, you’ll need to pay for health certificates, vaccinations, kennels and a microchip if they don’t already have one.

“And once you’ve ticked all the boxes, jumped through all the hoops and actually got your pet onto different soil, some countries will require quarantining them for a length period of time – sometimes up to six months!”

1. Cost

Shipping your pet abroad can be quite expensive. In addition to paying for the actual transportation, you have to pay for health certificates, vaccinations, kennels and even a passport. Other items you may need to purchase for your pet include a microchip transponder.

2. Disease

By far the biggest concern when importing and exporting pets is the potential transmission of diseases, and rabies in particular. Most countries will require a certified rabies vaccination for dogs, cats, and ferrets, and sometimes even a blood test is required. You’ll also need to find out if the country requires a lengthy quarantine, which could last up to six months. Dogs will probably have to have been treated for tapeworm too.

3. Passport

Just like humans, your furry friend is going to need a passport. To obtain a pet passport, your animal will first need to be microchipped and have a rabies vaccination at least 30 days before departure.

You will then need to ask your vet for a Fit to Fly certificate as close as possible to your departure date. Dogs will also need a tapeworm treatment. Your vet will then issue your pet with its very own passport.

4. Transportation

Some airlines allow pets to travel in an airplane’s cabin, provided their cage is small enough to fit under your seat. Others will have to ship your pet as checked baggage, which could raise a few health concerns. In general, the shorter your flight and the more direct your route, the better it will be for your furry friend.

5. Housing

Before you buy a kennel or cage for your pet to travel in, check if the airline has special requirements and get detailed information. Make sure your pet gets acquainted with the kennel or container well ahead of your flight too. Add some familiar toys or an item of your clothing so your pet feels comfortable and at home.

6. The journey

Once the relevant documentation has been obtained, and you’ve purchased the items necessary, all you need to do is ensure your pet is calm and happy throughout the duration of the journey. You can obtain natural remedies to calm anxious pets from most vets.