Leaving your beloved pooch behind is never easy for dog owners when travelling abroad, with that sorrowful look melting your heart as they watch you pack the suitcases.

But sometimes your four-legged friend needs a holiday too, which is why after our latest foray out the country we decided to banish those sombre feelings by whisking our pet whippet Snoopy away for some glamping winter fun.

The line of cabins at Wigwam Holidays Saxon Meadow. Image: Wigwam Holidays

With more than 80 sites across the UK, including Scotland, Yorkshire and the Midlands, Wigwam Holidays' rural retreat at Saxon Meadow was our chosen destination, ideal for a short break as it was less than an hour's drive from our home in Nottinghamshire.

Nestled in the grounds of a 300-acre farm, the site sits on the border of Staffordshire and Warwickshire, with the historic towns of Seckington and Tamworth nearby.

Tapping in the security code to open the gate, our first job on arrival was to unload our belongings after fetching our cabin key from the 24-hour reception.

Behind the neatly-lined row of wooden pods is a handy drop-off area which makes unpacking your vehicle easy without having to walk to and from the car park.

Spending time with the dog in the fenced off 'Ethelbald' cabin.

We were staying in Ethelbald, a ‘Running Water Deluxe’ cabin, one of three boasting a wood-fired hot tub which, once reaching the required 37 degrees, we hopped into holding a glass of fizz while a stretched-out Snoopy took a nap inside.

The Wigwam Holidays facilities are impressive, with each cabin sleeping up to four people on double and sofa-beds, with other amenities including an en-suite shower, electric heater, fully-fitted kitchenette, crockery, pots and pans and a dining table with chairs.

There's also a wall-mounted television with DVD player to entertain, with a selection of films available from reception along with a number of board games.

Outside there's also a fire pit with logs available to purchase, a picnic table and spacious patio area, with dog-friendly cabins cleverly fenced off to create a perfect pet pen.

Inside the Wigwam Holidays 'Running Water Deluxe' cabin. Image: Wigwam Holidays

Falling in love with the tranquil surroundings, a long walk in the fresh countryside air was our activity choice and after negotiating a couple of styles through the fields (never easy with a dog), we took a casual stroll down the lane to Newton Regis.

There, the Queen's Head pub is a welcoming site and convenient stop for refreshments, but we opted to continue our journey and ventured slightly off the beaten track towards No Man's Heath, the northernmost settlement in Warwickshire.

With the light soon fading we decided to cut our losses and head back to the cosy warmth of the cabin, with the soothing sounds of the hot tub calling once again.

Only opening last year, Wigwam Holidays Saxon Meadow also boasts a beauty treatment room and private barbecue hut, which is a great addition for larger parties wanting to socialise.

Enjoying a glass of fizz in the hot tub.

Those looking to venture further afield can visit a number of nearby family attractions, including the adventure paradise of Conkers, Tamworth Castle and Twycross Zoo.

After a good night's sleep and hearty breakfast it was time to hit the road with all three of us feeling revitalised and promising ourselves another Wigwam Holidays visit.

TRAVEL FACTS

Phone: 07773 893738

Email: saxonmeadow@wigwamholidays.com

Web: www.wigwamholidays.com/saxon-meadow

Dog water bowls for thirsty pooches at reception.

Address: Wigwam Holidays Saxon Meadow, Rock Farm, Seckington, Tamworth, Staffordshire, B79 0FE

Prices start from £86 a night based on two adults sharing one cabin at low season and without a hot tub; £140 a night based on two adults sharing one cabin at low season with access to a hot tub. Tariffs vary seasonally and additional tariffs apply for children, dogs, bedding, logs etc.