The Wright side of life: Birthday celebrations and a posh do...

Karen Wright writes: This week has been full on, non stop and hectic but it has been fantastic!

September is a very busy month for birthdays in our family, I heard somewhere it is the busiest month for everyone. Apparently being nine months after Christmas and New Year has something to do with it! Why might that be, extra merriment and goodwill during the festive period perhaps?

Add in to the mix an invitation to a lavish awards ceremony in London and I needed to be an expert at planning logistics too, how to be in two places a once! The birthday celebrations were planned to be held in Brighton where our little one lives, so we hitched up our trusty caravan and headed to what is fast becoming our favourite Caravan and Motorhome Club site, Brighton! Brighton is a heady mix, it has an almost iconic status and for many and varied reasons. Its bright, bold, busy and bizarre. The campsite is hidden away up at the marina end of town. It’s easy to walk to the bus stops and then you can get around as easy as pie.

Speaking of pies, one of the campsite wardens, Matt gave me a bowl full of his dad's cooking apples, I did have their best intentions at heart and thought to make a crumble but alas they still sit in the bowl awaiting their fate. I think they are coming back to Wakefield with us, perhaps I will ask Uncle Graham if he has a few blackberries for me, you know what that means? Blackberry and apple pie!

I did however manage to make and decorate a birthday cake for our communal celebrations. We did hope for a barbecue but the weather had other ideas, so we had a buffet of party food in the caravan, presents were exchanged, and a good time was had by all.

I mentioned an awards ceremony. It was an invitation from the Caravan and Motorhome Club to the annual Tow Car of the Year event. It was held in Pall Mall, London at the Royal Automobile Club. Talk about posh and fancy pants, oh my, oh my, it was amazing. We walked from the campsite in our best bib and tucker, caught a bus to the railway station and then hopped on a train to London. A ride on the underground and a walk and hey presto there we were. We were seated at the top table, with the great and good from the club, Mark Blundell racing driver and the lovely actress Vicky Michelle who was the sexy waitress in Allo Allo. The food was sublime, and the wine flowed and that was after champagne and kir royales in abundance on arrival. The whole event was just marvellous but before we knew it was over and time to get back to Brighton. I must admit I did feel a bit like Cinderella, one minute at the ball and the next back in our caravan with the telly on and a cuppa.

We had the opportunity the next day to look after our little granddaughter for a whole afternoon. She was as good as gold for us, we had ice creams, train rides, rides on the pier, the whole lot. The sun was blazing, and it really was Brighton in its prime. The Labour Party Conference was in town and consequently there was even more of a buzz in the air.

I am writing this in our caravan, it is Sunday and its dark outside. Tomorrow we head home. I have the radio show on Tuesday and then on Friday I am at a Bake Event at the Theatre Royal and on Saturday opening the Scarecrow Festival in Sandal.

So, readers, that is my round up for the week, lets all enjoy the last of our Indian summer, make the most of it before we turn the heating on and we think of the chilly months ahead.

https://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk/