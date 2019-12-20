Which chocolate is your favourite?

These are the UK’s favourite Christmas chocolates ranked by region - including Quality Street, Roses and Celebrations

Chocolate and Christmas go hand in hand, with many of us looking forward to indulging in an abundance of sweet treats more than receiving presents.

But when it comes to the Christmas chocolates, there are some variations across the UK as to which flavours are the best of the best. To determine which flavours are the nation’s favourite, iProspect conducted a survey to uncover the most popular flavours by region. Do you agree with the top ranked chocs in your area?

Quality Street: Milk choc block. Heroes: Dairy Milk. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk

1. East Anglia

Quality Street: Milk choc block. Heroes: Dairy Milk. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Quality Street: Orange chocolate crunch. Heroes: Wispa. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Tangy orange creme

2. East Midlands

Quality Street: Orange chocolate crunch. Heroes: Wispa. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Tangy orange creme
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Quality Street: Toffee finger. Heroes: Wispa. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Golden Barrel

3. North East

Quality Street: Toffee finger. Heroes: Wispa. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Golden Barrel
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Quality Street: The green triangle. Heroes: Twirl. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Golden Barrel

4. North West

Quality Street: The green triangle. Heroes: Twirl. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Golden Barrel
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3