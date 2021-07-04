The Travel Column with Katie Butler, Total Travel

Magaluf: Balearic Islands on the green list. Photo: Getty

Last week saw more overseas holiday destinations added to the green list. This included Barbados, Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta and Madeira. However, the review came with a warning that, with the exception of Malta, the remaining new additions would be added to the Government’s green watchlist, meaning that these countries are at risk of moving from green to amber at short notice.

It is clear from the amount of calls we are taking about green travel that consumers are still extremely confused around travelling right now, and to be clear, just because a destination may be green, this does not mean you can travel like you normally would pre-pandemic. Most destinations have their own entry criteria - this could range from a form to be completed, proof of vaccine or evidence of a certified negative PCR test prior to arrival, or indeed all of the aforementioned requirements. In addition, to return back into England, a certified lateral flow test will be required before you return, and a Government approved PCR test must be pre-booked in addition to the UK arrival form that needs to be completed.

Here is the updated green list: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca), Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Grenada, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Turks and Caicos Islands.

In addition we saw several countries added to the UK red list, including Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia and Tunisia. The lists are subject to change at any time, but the next official review is expected in another three weeks’ time.

What can I do if I am booked to travel to an amber destination and I cannot isolate on return?If you have a package holiday booked, it is a possibility that your tour operator or travel provider may allow you to change date or destination with little or no amendment fees to pay. Most providers will, like ourselves, be dealing with bookings due to travel in departure date order.

Can I travel to the Balearics without a double vaccine or a PCR test?

At the time of the travel review this was absolutely the case, and then on Monday of this week the entry policy for Spain was changed for British travellers, amid growing concern over the Delta variant. British travellers bound for the Balearics will now need to show proof of a negative PCR test or proof of full vaccination.

Plenty of new updates and changes in the last week, keeping us on our toes, along with of course ensuring that we are up to speed with all entry and exit requirements. If you are looking to book a holiday we advise to book with a travel agent who will run through in detail the requirements of your chosen holiday, and most will do this for free!