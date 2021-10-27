The Travel Column with Katie Butler, Total Travel

Jet2holidays: Summer 2023 holidays released early. Photo: Getty Images

Bookings for lateral flow tests opened last Friday and can be purchased through the private providers listed on the http://gov.uk website. As expected, the tests range in price from £19 upwards. NHS tests cannot be used.

How does the new lateral flow testing work?

The tests can be ordered online and will be delivered to your home address. Passengers must then download an app and send a photo of their test result along with a photo of their passport to the private provider. Anyone with a positive result will need to take a free NHS confirmatory PCR test and isolate until the results of the test are received from the NHS.

I don’t have the facility to send a photo or download the app. How would this work for me?

As this test is completed within the first two days of arriving home, there is no reason why you cannot get a family member or friend to help you with the downloading of the test and passport. Alternatively, you are able to book a test at most arrival airports. You will not need the use of a mobile device at these test centres. They will request to see your passport and will administer the test with you. The cost of testing at the airport is approximately £35.

In other travel news!

Last week we saw Morocco ban flights to and from the UK up to November 30 due to the pandemic and the high rates of infection. The UK was not the only country to be banned. Flights to and from Germany and The Netherlands were also placed on the Morocco red list. Tour operators and airlines including Tui, Easyjet and British Airways found themselves having to contact passengers at short notice to inform them of the cancellations. We hope others don’t follow suit.

Jet2holidays released their summer 2023 holiday programme earlier than ever before with holidays bookable up to October 31, 2023 with just a £60pp deposit. Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2holidays said: “This is the earliest we have ever put our summer programme on sale because we know that customers want something to look forward to more than ever before. Following the recent good news about the re-opening of international travel, we have seen strong demand from customers wanting to get that all-important dose of sunshine booked in and this summer 2023 programme helps them do exactly that.”

We are still waiting on the finer detail for the arrival requirements for travel to the USA. However, we are hoping that it will be announced this week and I will be able to update you in next week’s edition.

Over the last few weeks we have had many of you call into the shop to thank us for the advice we are giving in relation to the documentation you need for travelling overseas. If you are due to travel soon, keep an eye out next week when we will deliver our top tips.