10 of the best beaches in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

With the weather slowly improving, people all over the country will be coming up with places to visit and things to do when the sun comes out, and a trip to the beach is usually at the top of everyone’s list.

Yorkshire has a wide selection of beautiful beaches, ranging from tranquil secluded spots to popular beaches which become alive during the spring and summer months.

Popular with visitors in the summer months, Scarborough beach has a long stretch of soft sand and multiple rock pools

There’s plenty to choose from and with each beach being different, there’s bound to be something to suit your needs, but which are some of Yorkshire’s best beaches according to TripAdvisor?

Filey Beach, North Yorkshire

Located in the small town of Filey in North Yorkshire, nestled between Scarborough and Bridlington on the North Sea coast.

Whether it’s a for a brisk walk or a family day out, Filey beach is clean and idyllic, with a large stretch of sand, making it the perfect place for a family day out or a dog walk.

The surrounding town is quaint, scenic and offers a variety of delicious fish and chip shops, therefore Filey beach is popular amongst the public.

Bridlington South Beach, East Yorkshire

The south side of Bridlington has recently been renovated and is now a modern area which surrounds a popular stretch of beach.

The beaches and promenades are clean and well-maintained and there are wide array of attractions, including arcades and amusement centres surrounding the area, making this a great place for a family day out.

Sandsend Beach, North Yorkshire

This North Yorkshire beach is clean and scenic, with beach huts available, donkey rides and in peak season there’s also a surf school. Dogs aren’t allowed during the peak season, but there’s plenty of things to do around the beach, including a pavilion with a cinema and theatre.

Robin Hoods Bay Beach, North Yorkshire

This splendid beach is popular with people from all over Yorkshire and further afield. There’s plenty of sandy areas and an abundance of rock pools when the tide is out, lots of places to eat and nice shops, so there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Robin Hoods Bay Beach is also a great place to walk your dog, so if you fancy a day out with your four-legged friend, this a great beach to visit.

Whitby Beach, North Yorkshire

Whitby Beach provides a great day out for all of the family because not only can you paddle in the waves, but Whitby itself has plenty to do.

Whether you want a brisk walk along the beach or a day out making sandcastles with the kids, Whitby beach provides a great place to go and keeps people coming back as soon as the sun is shining.

Saltburn Beach, North Yorkshire

Saltburn Beach is a popular family beach located in North Yorkshire, where you can paddle, swim, surf, hunt for fossils and see the donkeys donkeys.

You can also stroll also the pier and grab a tasty portion of fish and chips, or grab an ice cream and if you fancy it you can visit the valley gardens or the steam railway, meaning there’s plenty to do when visiting Saltburn beach.

Cayton Bay Beach, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Cayton Bay beach is a long, wide beach that is perfect for sandcastle building and exploring rock pools.

This idyllic, clean beach is popular amongst visitors and although it may have quite a steep hill down to it with quite a few steps, it’s definitely worth a visit.

North Landing Beach, Flamborough, East Yorkshire

This sheltered beach, located in East Yorkshire, is both scenic and relaxing. It may be quieter than other beaches, but it provides stunning views out to sea and it’s also a great place to explore rock pools and caves, meaning that if you take the kids with you there’s still plenty of things for them to do.

Scarborough Beach, North Yorkshire

Popular with visitors in the summer months, Scarborough beach has a long stretch of soft sand and multiple rock pools, which are located on the north bay.

This beach is clean, dog-friendly, spacious and has plenty of cafes located close to the day, making it a great spot for a family day out.

Bridlington North Beach, East Yorkshire

Bridlington has plenty of choice when it comes to beaches, as you can not only go to the south beach, but the north beach too.

Although the north beach is naturally strewn with limestone pebbles, it still makes for a good spot to walk along, and if you like variety you can go back and forth between the south beach and the north beach, meaning that you have plenty of choice on your trip to the seaside.