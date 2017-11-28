3,000 see Heckmondwike’s Festival of Light

Thousands of people attended Heckmondwike’s biggest night of the year.

HeckmondLIGHT celebrated the town’s annual lights festival last Saturday, marking a tradition dating back to 1863.

Kyro Smith enjoys one of the rides

As well as the official switch on, which was celebrated with the Momentum Wheel of whirling fire, there was interactive art installations and illuminations galore. Almost 3,000 people attended Green Park and explored the artworks made from light in all its guises including gas lamps, flames, fireworks, electric and LEDs.

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, added: “It was a wonderful event with lots of experiences on offer and a treat for the senses.” Deputy Mayor of Kirklees Councillor Gwen Lowe said she had had an “amazing evening and a truly magical time.”

There was also a nostalgic blast from the past with a re-conditioned disco light from The Frontier’s laser light show. It was unveiled in the town’s bandstand just before the count down to the Christmas lights turn on. The event was organised by Heckmondwike Community Alliance and Creative Scene, which uses funding from Arts Council England via the National Lottery. The past week has also seen the big switch-on at Birstall, Mirfield and Dewsbury.

Lighting the fuse

Peace Artistes add some musical touches

Traveling Light Circus at HeckmondLIGHTS