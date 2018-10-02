5 family-friendly North of England destinations to visit by train

The North of England has a multitude of town, cities and villages that are perfect for a day out with all the family.

Whether it’s popular tourist spot, bustling city or countryside haven, there’s plenty of places to visit via rail.

Blackpool

Blackpool offer fun for all the family with a wide variety of activities and events all-year round.

From the Pleasure Beach to the actual beach, to amusements, you definitely won’t be bored in Blackpool.

Liverpool

Visit the home of the Beatles and soak up everything the city has to offer by taking a trip to Liverpool.

From the Cavern Club to the Docks, Liverpool has a wealth of history to embrace and is perfect for a day out with the family.

Bridlington

If you’re looking for a seaside location for a day out with the family then Bridlington is a great place to go.

Visit the beach, play games in the amusement or enjoy a tasty portion of fish and chips in this Yorkshire seaside town.

Cumbria & the Lake District

Cumbria and the Lake District offers a countryside escape and is a great place for outdoor activities and rural walks.

Travel by train and truly soak up the beauty of the lakes with all the family.

York

This historic city has plenty of places to explore, making it a great place to visit with the family.

From the Shamble to the Minster to the Dungeons, York has a wealth of winding streets, historic gems and architectural wonders to discover.

Northern Rail special offer

Hop on and off all day long. Kids go half price (children 5-15 years inclusive).

To qualify for this special offer, simply collect 3 tokens from your local newspaper on participating dates, complete the correct online form, download and print the form and buy your tickets from any staffed ticket office.

You can travel anywhere on the Northern network using Northern services. Hop on and off all day long. Depending on your home station, you can visit Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Southport, Sheffield, York and more with Northern.

Three tokens allow you to buy up to 4 Northern only Day Ranger tickets or Weekend Rover tickets which must all be used on the same day or weekend (depending on the ticket chosen). Travel is available between 24 September and 25 November 2018.

For more information visit: northernrailway.co.uk/jpress