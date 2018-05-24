9 things to do in Yorkshire over the May bank holiday weekend

The second bank holiday of the month is shortly upon us and with this comes the search for fun events and activities around Yorkshire. Yorkshire has a wide array of different events taking place throughout the region over the upcoming May bank holiday weekend.

From food festivals, to music extravaganzas to events for all the family, here are 8 events taking place in Yorkshire this bank holiday weekend.

Slam Dunk, Leeds, West Yorkshire, May 26

Slam Dunk Festival is a Pop-punk, Rock and Alternative Music festival which takes place over the May bank holiday weekend.

This ultimate pop-punk extravanganza will see Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World co-headline Slam Dunk as they both make their debut appearance at the festival, alongside acts such as PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, Thursday, Every Time I Die, Knuckle Puck, Crown The Empire and Real Friends.

The festival stages include Millennium Square, Leeds Arena, O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and numerous outdoor stages which have been built especially for the festival.

May 25- 28 will see the return of the popular Great North Folk Festival

For more information visit: slamdunkmusic.com/



Great British Food Festival, Harewood House, Leeds, May 26-28

The iconic Harewood House will once again be the grand setting of this year’s Great British Food Festival, taking place over the second May bank holiday weekend, on May 26-28.

This food festival will feature numerous local and artisan producers, delicious hot food vendors, real ale and wine bars, kids cookery lessons, a variety of children’s activities and top chef demos.

There will also be a cake competition, the popular Men V’s Food challenge and excellent live music, making this a fabulous foodie day out for all of the family.

For more information visit: harewood.org/whats-on/event/great-british-food-festival/



Sheffield Food Festival, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, May 26-28

May 26-28 will see Sheffield come alive with all things food related, as the city yet again embraces its popular food festival, hoping to attract over 40,000 visitors across the weekend.

This festival is a celebration of the city’s vibrant food scene, showcasing splendid local produce, talented chefs, mouth watering street food and brilliant brewers and distillers.

This three-day festival is the city’s largest free to attend event and is back for its eighth year, taking place in the city centre, spreading across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Fargate.

For more information visit: sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk/



Enchanted Fairy Forest, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, May 5- June 6

This enchanted fairy forest provides magical fun for both the young and the young at heart, located at the Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre in Sheffield.

The little ones can go on a fairy guided tour of the forest, experiencing a magical fantasy world and discovering tiny pixie dwellings, dragons, and fairy hideaways.

There’s also face painting, fairy crafts, activities and games and free tractor trailer rides, providing a great day out for all of the family.

For more information visit: butterflyhouse.co.uk/events.php



The Great North Folk Festival, Botton, North Yorkshire, May 25-28

May 25- 28 will see the return of the popular Great North Folk Festival. Located on the North York Moors, the Great North Folk Festival takes over the serene Botton Village with a friendly, fun and inclusive festival, which is enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

This year’s 17th festival will take place over the upcoming bank holiday and will feature a unique selection of hand-picked established artists, festival favourites, local singers and bands, alongside up and coming emerging talent.

For more information visit: festivalonthemoor.co.uk/folkweekend/







Malton Food Lovers Festival, Malton, North Yorkshire, May 26- 27

Situated on the streets of Malton, this Food Lovers Festival is a celebration of the finest Yorkshire produce and cooking.

Set to be the biggest yet, this year’s festival will have an abundance of busy stalls, tasty street food, talks, tastings, celebrity chef demos, cookery lessons and much more.

There will also be craft beer and cider at the festival bar, live music at the festival party, around 150 food stalls, a cookery theatre, live music and an array of family entertainment.

For more information visit: visitmalton.com/food-festival-yorkshire





Craft and Gift Fair at Burton Constable Hall & Grounds, East Yorkshire, May 27

This craft and gift fair runs from 11am - 3pm and allows you to browse a range of stalls, which will be selling handmade crafts and gorgeous gifts, all in the spectacular setting of the Burton Constable stables.

If you fancy further exploring the halls and ground of Burton Constable, this also provides the perfect opportunity to do so. Entry to the fair is free but normal admission charges apply for the Hall, Stables & Grounds.

For more information visit: burtonconstable.com



Yorkshire Puffin Festival at North Landing, Flamborough, East Yorkshire, May 26-28

The Yorkshire Puffin Festival has a family-friendly programme of events, providing a chance to explore the national treasure that is the Flamborough Headland, whilst also learning all about puffins.

Puffins are at the festival’s heart and the organisers, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, are hoping to raise awareness of a colony that is Yorkshire born and bred.

This festival will have guided walks, seashore activities, boat trips and much more, all with the aim of showing visitors how and where to look for puffins, alongside enjoying the area of Flamborough.

For more information visit: ywt.org.uk/events/2018/05/26/yorkshire-puffin-festival



Wetwang Scarecrow Festival, Wetwang, East Yorkshire, May 26- June 3

This popular Scarecrow festival will take place in the Yorkshire wolds village of Wetwang.

The Scarecrow Trail starts at Wetwang Village Hall and there will be plenty of parking, a tombolo, trail maps, Scarecrow Goodies and the Scarecrow Cafe will be open daily from 10am - 4pm.

This event runs over the bank holiday weekend and into June, making it a great activity to do with all the family.

For more information visit: wetwang.org.uk/wetwang-scarecrow-festival