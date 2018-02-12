A decade after life support was to be switched off, Batley man Ismail completes Dewsbury 10k challenge

Having completed this month’s Dewsbury 10k event a decade on from being in a coma with his life support scheduled to be switched off, Ismail Patel says of his latest challenge “It was amazing, really amazing - I can’t wait to do it again!”

We reported Ismail’s story ahead of the race, detailing how with the help of family, friends and medical professionals in Batley, Cleckheaton and Dewsbury, the latter including friends The Jacuzzi Crew, has built up to him walking the 10k event, continuing rehabilitation from an arteriovenous malformation on the brain, a very rare and life-threatening condition in a young man, and inpiring a lot of people in the process.

Victory salute: Ismail at the finishing line

Ismail, 33, of Batley, still has paralysis on his left side but relished the challenge.

It is the latest step in his progress and Ismail hopes it will be an inspiration - he has received much praise on social media.

He said: “It has inspired a lot of people and my neices and nephews have mentioned that the headteacher at their school did an assembly at school on me.”

MP Tracy Brabin has followed Ismail's story

With members of the Jacuzzi Crew from his Dewsbury gym

Ismail's challenge, 10 years on from when he was in a coma with his life support about to be switched off following a rare illness, has proved inspirational, as social media posts show