Appeal to North Kirklees dog-walkers after poo is found on playing fields and graves

Dog-walkers in North Kirklees are being asked to clean up after their pets after junior sports pitches and graveyards were among the grounds plagued by dog mess in recent weeks.

The training session of youngsters representing the Shaw Cross u14 girls rugby league team was delayed earlier this month as coaches picked up no fewer than 14 separate bags of the filth on council-owned fields off Leeds Road, near Bywell Junior School.

The signs at St Peter's Church in Birstall.

And St Peter’s Church in Birstall has had to erect new signage asking owners to keep their dogs on a lead after volunteers had to clean dog mess found on graves in its grounds.

“It’s pretty disgusting,” said Andrew Fawkes, coach of the Shaw Cross side, “we had to ask the girls to walk around the pitch and put a cone down over any mess.

“And then I had to go around picking it all up. We had to stop training for about 15 minutes all-in. And it’s not the ifrst time it has happened.

“We’re sick of it. It could be very dangerous if onw of the girls was to fall in it. People need to wake up to this and take responsibility.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “If a dog fouls while being walked, the dog owner or person in charge should clean up immediately.

“Many public areas in Kirklees have Dog control Public Space Protection Orders which designate them as poop scoop areas.

“If you don’t clean up after your dog in these areas you can be issued with a fixed penalty notice, or prosecuted in the Magistrates Court where a fine of up to £1,000 can be made.

“If a council officer sees anyone breaking the law we will take action.”

Any dog fouling can be reported to the council via an online form on their website at www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/animals/dog-fouling.