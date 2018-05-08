Are you a fan of cricket? You can now apply to volunteer at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales, from 30 May to 14 July 2019.

This event takes place every four years and features 10 teams. It is the culmination of a global qualification process that runs over a 5-6 year period.

Headingley Stadium is to host four of the ICC Cricket World Cup matches, alongside other stadiums including Lord’s, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, County Ground Taunton, Hampshire Bowl, Cardiff Wales Stadium, The Riverside Durham, Old Trafford and Edgbaston.

With over one million-people expecting to attend matches and World Cup activations in England and Wales next summer, and a further 1.5 billion watching around the world, the ICC World Cup 2019 team are looking for enthusiastic volunteers.

Around 4,000 volunteers are needed for the tournament and will showcase the values of cricket, alongside welcoming the world to England and Wales, as this will be the first time in 20 years that the ICC Cricket World Cup is coming to the UK.

Volunteers will play a key role in the delivery of the six-week tournament, aiding across eleven host venues and cities within a range of roles, including transport, spectator services, accreditation, way-finding and fan-zones.

Managing Director of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Steve Elworthy, said: “The World Cup Cricketeers programme will show the diversity of cricket as a global game; we want to engage with all ages, genders and communities and build on our impressive numbers of recent tournaments”.

James Taylor, Official World Cup Cricketeer ambassador urges everyone to apply to be a volunteer at this event, stating that: “There is no better chance to be the face of a global tournament in England and Wales and with that comes a unique opportunity to play an Important role in the biggest event in cricket.”

Charlotte Edwards, Official World Cup Cricketeer ambassador, also adds: “As a player you always highly appreciate the work that the volunteers do to provide a platform for greatness on the field of play, without a dedicated team of volunteers the tournament wouldn’t be a success.”

Those wishing to volunteer must be available for a minimum of three shifts across the tournament and must also be available to attend training sessions in the run up.

The CWC team are calling all public to apply to volunteer. Applications are now open and will remain so until June 15 2018. If you would like to apply to be part of the World Cup Cricketeers team click here.