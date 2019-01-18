Awards presented to air cadets

Spen Valley Air Cadets recently celebrated their achievements over the previous year with the squadron’s annual presentation night.

Despite some of the younger cadets being a little nervous at parading in front of a large audience, parents watched as their cadets gained a range of certificates, badges and trophy awards.

As well as this, the squadron ran a charity fundraiser that same night, where they managed to collect £120.43 for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAFAC, Commanding Officer 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: “This was an excellent evening with some well deserved awards.”

Award winners were:

○ Cadet William Eastwood - Best Attendance Trophy

○ Cadet Abigail Hardy - Best Cadet of the Year Trophy

○ Sergeant Megan Wright - Best Participator Trophy

○ Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin - Squadron Commanding Officer

○ Corporal Lewis Smith - Best Sports Trophy

○ Cadet Maxx Liddemore - Best Newcomer of the Year Trophy

○ Sergeant Aaron Woodlock - Best Uniform Trophy