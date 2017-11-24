Balaclava-clad intruder in high-vis vest snatches £25,000 watches in Bradford

A balaclava-clad home intruder wearing a high-visibility vest assaulted two females before stealing watches worth around £25,0000 in Bradford.

Police are today appealing for information after the robbery at a house on Cleckheaton Road in Low Moor at about 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers said that a pair of Rolex and Audemars Piguet ladies watches, which are estimated to be worth around £25,000 in total, were taken by a man who entered the home and demanded cash and jewellery.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The two female occupants were assaulted by the suspect, but neither required hospital treatment.

"The suspect, who is believed to have left on foot, is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

"He was wearing a high visibility vest over a dark blue hooded top and spoke with an accent which was not thought to be local.

"He was also wearing a balaclava."

The Audemars Piguet watch is described as silver and gold with encrusted diamonds and has a white rubber style strap.

The Rolex is also described as silver and gold, with a silver and gold chain link strap. It is also encrusted with diamonds.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around 6pm on Wednesday is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170534760.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.