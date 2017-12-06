Batley church poised to host festive musical event

A Batley church is hosting a festive concert this weekend.

As part of its build-up to Christmas, St Mary of the Angels Church on Cross Bank Road will welcome premier Bradford choir, Chordiality, for a special concert.

The event, on Sunday, December 10 at 3pm, will feature a mixture of carols and festive songs.

A church spokesperson said: “The choir are back at St Mary’s by popular demand and will offer a programme of Christmas favourites with popular carols for the audience to singalong.

“The programme will be complimented with festive stories and readings, both witty and sentimental.

“The event will raise funds for church activities and all are welcome.”

Admission is priced at £5 and includes mulled wine and mince pies.

For details, call 01924 474650.