Batley Festival ready to turn town centre into one big party

PREPARATIONS are underway for the biggest date on Batley’s calendar.

Batley Festival 2018 will be bigger and better than ever with a fun-filled line-up of musicians, artists and acclaimed street theatre performers.

Batley Festival

This year’s event is set for Saturday, September 29, with the bulk of action taking place in Batley Market Place and Memorial Gardens, between 11am and 5pm.

The event, now in its seventh year, attracts crowds of up to 6,000 people with its family friendly activities and free entertainment.

As well as an artisan market, with handmade produce and crafted goods, there will be the chance to roll your sleeves up and make your own music with magical plants on the stall of The Musical Botanist.

There will be entertainment from New York Brass Band, who are North Yorkshire’s only contemporary New Orleans inspired brass band.

There is the chance to get involved with a mischievous, experimental and funny performance with LOTS of buckets, called Full Circle by Avanti Display, who perform internationally with their entrancing show.

For those that like something different; see comedy chefs the Fairly Famous Family walkabout Batley market Place with their roaming performance of Liver Cottage with their cookery demonstration, by Hugh Fearn and Lee Whittingstall.

There will be a theme of fun and play galore with street games, races, colourful mazes and den building.

Kimberley Thirkill, chair of Batley Festival, said: “We want to welcome everyone aged from 0-100 years, there is something for all. With a focus on play, we encourage people to come along with their families and enjoy something different.

“The festival is intentionally family friendly with fun stuff for all ages and many free play activities on offer for children including den building and traditional street games.”

Over the summer artists Wendy Meadley and Kate Sully have been holding flag making workshops around the town creating decorations for the festival with schools and community groups, as well as sessions at Batley Library.

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, which supports the festival, said: “Come along to this year’s Batley Festival, now a firm fixture on the map, for high-quality arts performance with plenty of family friendly activities and entertainment on offer.”

Professional visiting artists and entertainers are possible, thanks to Creative Scene, which brings culture, art and performance to north Kirklees, with Arts Council England funding via the National Lottery.

Kirklees Council also supports the festival.

More details about the festival can be found at www.batleyfestival.co.uk