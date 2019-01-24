Batley jewellery company plays host to Hollywood star Mason

Hollywood star Keith Mason recently surprised the owner of a luxury jewellery company in Batley when he dropped in for a visit.

The ex-rugby star who has carved out an acting career, has appeared in the film Skin Traffik alongside Mickey Rourke and Daryl Hannah, Peaky Blinders, and the Guy Ritchie movie Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur, was given a guided tour of the Pugata boutique and showroom, as well as being given a chance to view a collection of diamonds by owner, Zak Patel.

Hollywood Star: Mr Mason with fellow actor Mickey Rouke.

Mr Patel said he was delighted the Dewsbury-born former Huddersfield Giants star took the time to visit.

He said “He was very talkative, a nice guy, really genuine, just like an everyday person.

“He was very impressed with our collection of jewellery and was very impressed with the diamonds in particular.”

Mr Patel also spoke about how Mr Mason would be telling his A-list friends all about Pugata when he jets back to LA.

He said: “Keith has said will be letting his friends, such as Mickey Rourke, know all about Pugata and our current collection. Who knows, Batley may well the place that Hollywood royalty visit for their jewellery!”

Mr Mason became friends with Hollywood star Rourke after a chance meeting in a nightclub after the Huddersfield Giants’ Challenge Cup final appearance at Wembley in 2009.

He told him his dream of becoming an actor and after several auditions, the rugby star landed the role in the new movie – as long as he learned his lines in two weeks.

Mr Mason played representative level for Great Britain (Under 21s), England (Under 21s), and Wales during his rugby career. He played for Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, St Helens, the Castleford Tigers, and the Huddersfield Giants, as well as playing in the NRL for a season with Melbourne Storm.