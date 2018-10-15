Batley man arrested after death of 33-year-old in Leeds city centre

A man from Batley was arrested after a road collision in Leeds caused the death of a 33-year-old pedestrian.

Police released the identity of the victim, Stephen James Linley (pictured), this week as part as an investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

Mr Linley, from Leeds, died at the scene after the collision on Black Bull Street at about 9.40pm on Friday.

He was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a black BMW 325 car.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was interviewed and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We have appointed a family liaison officer to support Stephen’s family at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and we have spoken to a number of witnesses.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the circumstances of the collision itself or who saw the movements of the black BMW 325 in the time leading up to the incident.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at time and has any dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting Operation Pikeview or reference 13180511708.