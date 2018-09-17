Batley poised to host first ‘Pride’ event this weekend

Batley will host its first ‘Pride’ event this weekend as community groups join together to celebrate the town’s diversity.

Pride in the Park takes place at Wilton Park on Saturday (September 22) between 11am-4pm with a host of celebrations and fun and games for all the family.

The event is being organised by Locala, the Batley-based social enterprise healthcare provider – and supported by West Yorkshire Police, LGBT+ Sport Fringe Fest, Friends of Wilton Park and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Although the event is free (with free parking), people coming along are asked to “Bring a tin to get in”.

Volunteers will be collecting donations of tins of food and other items for the Batley Food Bank.

Karen Jackson, Locala Chief Executive, said: “The idea for the event came from some of our LGBTTQ+ colleagues who have been looking at ways to celebrate diversity both within our organisation and in the communities we serve.

“Our work as a social enterprise means we can support community events and programmes through initiatives like this event. The response from groups has been excellent so far with lots of people wanting to get involved so we hope as many people as possible will come along on the day and show their pride in Batley.”

Activities on the day include a sports day for all ages hosted by the LGBT+ Sport Fringe Fest, live music and stalls hosted by various groups including the police and fire service. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Iqbal Bhana and the Mayor of Kirklees, councillor Gwen Lowe, will officially open the event.