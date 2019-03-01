Batley Wetherspoons closed after robbery by two men armed with crowbars

Men armed with crowbars entered a Wetherspoons restaurant in Batley this morning and made off with cash from gambling machines.

A social media post from a staff member confirmed an engineer was emptying the machines at around 6.45am when the men entered the premises and threatened staff.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a pub on Hick Lane, Batley at about 6.51am this morning to reports of a robbery.

"It took place after a group of males entered the property and threatened staff.

"Initial enquiries are ongoing into the incident and no injuries have been reported.

"Anyone who has information about what took place is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 2039 of March 1."

Wetherspoons have been approached for official comment.