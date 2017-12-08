Big-hearted well-wisher spreads cheer with touching ‘thank you’ note for Yorkshire ambulance staff

Ambulance staff in West Yorkshire got an ideal tonic when a mystery well-wisher left a ‘thank you’ note on their vehicle.

The crew returned to the ambulance after attending a call-out to a medical incident on Railway Street in Dewsbury yesterday afternoon to find the handwritten note attached to its window.

It said: “Thank you guys you really make a difference.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service tweeted: “A crew from Dewsbury returned to their vehicle yesterday to find this lovely note!

“Our staff do an amazing job and this is a great reminder that what they do is appreciated.”