Birstall couple targeted in masked raid

A Birstall couple are in a state of shock after a gang of masked thugs raided their home on Scotland Street, off Dewsbury Road, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

David Coultas, 39, rushed downstairs after he and his fiancee Jodie Preece, 29, were woken by loud banging on doors and windows downstairs.

There he was greeted by a team of masked men who had gained access to his kitchen by throwing a large platpot through a window.

“I was incredibly startled, as you can imagine,” he said, “my initial reaction was to tell them to get out but they were shouting and I think they knew what sort of thing they were after.

“There were three or four of them, I couldn’t be sure. They were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered. One was in the house and the others in the garden.”

The commotion also roused David’s next door neighbour, who came out to confront the suspects. David estimated that the assailants were there for no longer than a couple of minutes, making off with car keys and fleeing in the victims’ Audi TT convertible.

“I’m so glad nobody was hurt,” David said, “but we are pretty shaken up by it all. It was very scary.

“My neighbour came out and they shone torches in his eyes and were shouting at him. He has a heavily pregnant wife and a young daughter, so they’re the main concern.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they are treating the incident as a burglary.

The couple have appealed for anybody with any information to come forward to help them with their investigations.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following a burglary at an address in Scotland Street, Birstall, at around 4.20am on Tuesday, 21 August. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this offence is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180415356. Information can also be given by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”