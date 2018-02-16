Months of disruption ahead as next phase starts on M621 Leeds work

Motorists will continue to face disruption on a major commuter route near Leeds as the next phase of upgrades to the M621 begins.

Highways England has been carrying out drainage work between junction 1 and junction 7 of the route since November.

And from Monday, the project will start its second phase to install a concrete barrier in the central reservation, alongside flood defence work.

However, while the work is carried out lanes on the M621 between the junctions will be narrowed, and speed limit will be reduced from 50mph to 30mph in the anticlockwise direction (M1 junction 43 to Leeds city centre).

The same restrictions will be in place in the clockwise direction from Monday, February 26.

Highways England Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “We recognise that this is a very busy route and that is why we are carrying out these vital safety improvements.

“We would like to thank drivers in advance for their patience with our scheme so far and encourage them to allow extra time for their journeys – particularly at rush hour.”

The M621 will remain closed overnight in either direction between junctions 1 and 7, and signed diversions will be in place.

The scheme is due to be completed in May 2018.