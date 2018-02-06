Can you help? Police search for young mother and son seen in Dewsbury

Police in Kirklees are appealing for the community’s help in providing any information they may have on the whereabouts of a mother and her young son.

Officers are seeking to trace Barbara Bogdan, 20, originally from Hungary, and her 15-month-old son Kevin Bogdan, to confirm they are safe and well.

Ms Bogdan was last seen on a bus from Wakefield Pinderfields Hospital.

They were last seen on 25 January; firstly in the morning in Dewsbury, followed by a further sighting in Wakefield that afternoon when they took the 12.42pm free bus from Pinderfields Hospital into Wakefield.

Inspector Dorian James said: “We are urging anyone who knows Barbara Bogdan and her son who can help us to find her to please get in contact.

“She is not in any trouble with the police, but we just want to speak to her to make sure her and her son are okay.

“We understand she’s had links to the Dewsbury Moor and Batley areas since coming to the UK and believe that she is still in the country.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 1216 of 26/01.