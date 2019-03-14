Cleckheaton pub-goers take on crazy charity challenges

Four Cleckheaton pub-goers will take on a series of mad challenges tomorrow in order to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The effort will see Simon Channon, Andy Carney, Liam Winfield and Chris Holt - all drinkers at The Marsh Hotel on Bradford Road - allow anyone who donates to shave heads, dye beards and pierce ears.

The bumper fundraising event will start at 7pm, with the main fundraising to kick-off at 9pm.

They have raised over £2,600 so far towards their tagret of £3,000. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-channon.