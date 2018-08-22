Council sign off on £15m Liversedge sports and leisure facility

Spenborough will soon have a £15m sports and leisure facility after Kirklees Council committed to a wholescale upgrade to the site at Spenborough Pool in Liversedge.

The new build will include a brand new 25 metre swimming pool as well as a state-of-the-art training pool with moveable floor, a fitness suite, exercise studios, a spin studio and new changing facilities.

The current Spenborough pool facility, which was built in 1969.

It will also provide a much-needed update to facilities for people with disability needs.

Work will begin when the current building, built in 1969, is demolished next year. It is expected that the new facility will take two years to build.

Council leader Shabir Pandor said: “Our financial investment in a new leisure centre in Spenborough will directly lead to a social investment in the long-term health of our residents for years to come.

“We know that being more active is essential to improving wellbeing and living a healthy life and I’m confident the new leisure centre will inspire and support local people to make good use of the modern facilities available.

“This build is all about delivering on our promises to provide a fantastic leisure centre for people living in the Spen Valley.

“We know that there will be some disruption from closing the pool for up to two years but I am confident that by working together in a creative way, we can minimise the impact on those who use all our pools in North Kirklees, whilst looking forward to a brand new leisure centre.

“By replacing the current pool, which is reaching the end of its usable life, with modern pools designed to offer flexible swimming opportunities, we are making sure that generations of young people from the Spen Valley will be able to swim here in the future.”

Other sites were considered for the new facility, with Spenborough Pool considered the most suitable. The proposal was approved at a council meeting on Tuesday evening.

The plan is one of a number of multi-million pound commitments to public services in North Kirklees, with a £3m revamp of cremator facilities in the region approved alongside regeneration funds for areas of Dewsbury and Huddersfield.