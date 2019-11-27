Arrests and searches in money-laundering operation across Spenborough and Dewsbury

Arrests are being conducted and searches are underway this morning around the North Kirklees area.

The arrests and searches are part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) money-laundering operation.

NCA officers, with support from West Yorkshire Police, are set to search addresses in Cleckheaton, Bradford and Dewsbury.

An NCA spokespersons said: “Today’s action is pre-planned and being carried out with the support of local police officers.

"The action is against people suspected of being involved in a money-laundering group.

"Residents should not be unduly concerned about public safety during today’s activity.”

The NCA leads the UK’s response to serious and organised crime.

More to follow.