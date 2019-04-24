Brawl at Batley bus station left teenager 'bleeding from the mouth'

A number of youths were involved in a violent incident at Batley bus station of Sunday, according to witnesses.

West Yorkshire police said that one teenager was found bleeding from the mouth after the incident, which is believed to have taken place at around 9.30pm. He was treated for non-serious injuries.

One witness said that they couldn’t see whether weapons were used in the incident, but that nobody appeared to be seriously injured.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they are investigation the incident and that one teenager suffered minor injuries.