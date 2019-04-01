Co-op store in Scholes hit by raiders

Police are investigating following a burglary at a shop in Scholes at the weekend.

Officers were called in the early hours on Saturday (30 March) to reports of a break in at the Co-operative on Westfield Lane.

The suspects forced entry into the premises and searched the store before fleeing from the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190164202 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Scholes store is the latest Co-op to be targeted by raiders, with the Queensbury, Wibsey and Denholme stores all recently subject to similar incidents.