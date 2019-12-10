Dewsbury murder: trial date set for man charged who enters 'no plea'

A man charged with murdering a Dewsbury man has had a fixed trial date for June 3 after giving 'no plea' this morning at Leeds Crown Court.

Craig Midgely, 39, from Moorside End, will next appear at a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) on January 6.

Police on Moorside End, Dewsbury

At the PTPH, Midgely will have to provide a guilty or not guilty plea to the murder of 54-year-old Stephen Freeman, which happened at a house on Moorside End, Dewsbury, which happened on Thursday.

The court confirmed a trial date has been set for June 3.

Three other males who were also arrested have been released with no man to further action taken.

READ MORE: Dewsbury man charged with murder as police name 54-year-old who died in suspected attack

Crimescene banded off with police tape

Leeds Crown Court confirmed Midgely has been remanded in police custody until appearing again in court next year (January 6).

Enquiries into the murder remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Emergency services were called to the property on Moorside End at about 2pm on December 5 following a call of concern for a man present at the address.

On attending they found Mr Freeman who had suffered serious injuries.

Street sign, the location of the incident

He was pronounced to have died at the scene, and officers believe he was seriously assaulted prior to his death.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13190623766.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Police teams looking for evidence on Moorside End